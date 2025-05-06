University of Tulsa President Brad Carson steps down

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa's President Brad Carson is stepping down after almost four years.

Carson is the 21st president of the TU. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Carson explained his reasoning for leaving.

He's stepping down to take the role of "President and Chief Executive Officer of Americans for Responsible Innovation (ARI) and the Center for Responsible Innovation (CRI), two organizations based in Washington, D.C."

Here is his full post:

To the University of Tulsa community –



I write with a personal update. Several weeks ago, I informed the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees that I would be taking a new position and stepping down this summer as President of TU. I wanted to wait until after May 1 to make the formal announcement, so that we could complete without interruption our efforts to recruit a new freshman class. But with decision day now behind us, I would like you to know that I have decided to become President and Chief Executive Officer of Americans for Responsible Innovation (ARI) and the Center for Responsible Innovation (CRI), two organizations based in Washington, D.C., that are dedicated to promoting reasonable policy-making on artificial intelligence.



I’m making this decision for two reasons. First, I believe artificial intelligence is the most important issue confronting the world today. Over the next few years, global norms and governance structures around this world-changing technology will be set. I want to be involved in this fight. ARI and CRI, which over the last year have become among the nation’s leading advocacy groups on this issue, focus on ensuring AI development remains grounded in human dignity, safety, and democratic values. This is the defining public issue, in my mind, of the next decade – perhaps the next generation. For those who have followed me on social media, you’ll know that I have long been invested in this project. The next two years are going to be critical ones.



Second, I believe TU has reached a culminating point. I have unalloyed pride in what we’ve built together at TU over the past four years. To name just a few of these achievements:



· Enrollment is up

· Retention is at record highs

· Research is gaining momentum

· International enrollment is increasing

· Standard & Poor’s gave us an A- credit rating for our finances, and I keynoted their annual conference in recognition of TU’s turnaround · We’ve reasserted TU’s place at the heart of the city of Tulsa - where it belongs – and brought poets, novelists, filmmakers, and many others to the community

· We have created an Honors College that is already wildly popular among students and receiving national notice for its unique Great Books program

· We reinstated undergraduate degrees in philosophy, religion, and music and graduate degrees in physics, chemistry, and mathematics · We are finishing up a complete refresh of the university’s IT, putting new audio-visual equipment in every classroom

· We restored retirement benefits and raised faculty and staff salaries

· We put in place essential HR and budgetary processes that were previously lacking at the university

· Record fundraising, including a $30 million gift – one of the largest in the university’s history

· We achieved the first clean report from our accreditors in more than 20 years

· Athletics has a leader in Justin Moore who has a plan for success that, I assure you, will excite fans of the Golden Hurricane and that is already showing results on the recruiting trail (plus stay tuned for some exciting long-planned announcements in the next few weeks)



Most importantly, I believe we have regained our step, our sense of purpose.



Our faculty, across every college, have been the engine of this historic transformation. TU has long been known for its commitment to teaching and scholarship, but in these past four years we’ve added remarkable new voices to the mix and bold thinkers and rising stars in every discipline. The intellectual energy on this campus today is palpable. We’ve grown every college and brought a clear vision of excellence to everything we do.



Equally vital to TU’s success are our staff, people who work behind the scenes and often around the clock to make this institution run. I’ve seen firsthand the long hours, the quiet heroism, and the unmatched dedication they bring to this campus. Their commitment to TU is nothing short of extraordinary, and they deserve every ounce of gratitude we can give.



To our alumni and donors, please know this university would not be what it is without you. The TU community is generous, loyal, and passionate, carrying this institution through good times and bad with unflagging patience. It’s been my great privilege to meet many of you who have given your time, your resources, and your belief to what the University of Tulsa can become.



In the coming weeks, I will work closely with the Board of Trustees to ensure a smooth leadership transition. The timing of this announcement allows for a thoughtful process to identify TU’s next president.



Let me end with this: The University of Tulsa is destined to be one of the great universities in the nation. We should never accept any lesser fate. Our ambitions should match our potential, and we should settle for nothing less than to be recognized as a truly remarkable institution. I believe, in fact, that we already are a remarkable place. Over the next 20 years, we must continue the climb until the rest of the world sees it too.



Though I’ll be leaving my role as president, I’ll remain based here in Tulsa, even as I travel the country and the world in my new position. I look forward to seeing many of you at football games, performances, and community gatherings. I’ll always be rooting for TU and its people, its mission, and its future. My cell phone is (918) 671-2408 if you need to get in touch, and my personal email is bradcarson@sbcglobal.net.



Thanks for letting me serve alongside of you.



Reign ‘Cane Forever,



Brad

The University shared this statement about his departure set for May 31:

Today, The University of Tulsa announced the retirement of Brad Carson, the university’s 21st president. Carson notified the board of trustees of his intention to step down effective May 31 to lead two organizations focused on responsible policymaking on artificial intelligence.



“The trustees thank President Carson for his four years of service to the university,” said Marcia MacLeod, chair of the governing board. “On behalf of the UTulsa community, the entire board wishes him continued success.”



The board will name an interim president in the coming weeks and has great confidence in the university leadership team that remains in place. During Carson’s tenure, UTulsa increased enrollment, expanded its academic offerings, and created an Honors College with a nationally recognized Great Books program.



“Leading The University of Tulsa has been a tremendous honor, and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished together over the past four years,” said Carson. “But I believe artificial intelligence is the most important issue confronting the world today, and I want to be involved in shaping global norms and governance structures around this world-changing technology. I am grateful for my time at TU surrounded by outstanding faculty, incredible students, dedicated staff, and hugely supportive alumni.”



MacLeod added, “The board strongly believes in the power of this university to drive innovation, encourage exploration of complex ideas and create stronger communities through service. As we move forward together, we are guided by our shared commitment to academic excellence, student success, financial stewardship and service to our community.”

