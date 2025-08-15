LEVEL 1 TRAUMA CENTER: Closer look at how Ascension's new level helps healthcare

TULSA, Okla. — Ascension St. John is Tulsa’s first and only level 1 trauma center, which means access to quick and effective lifesaving care is closer than ever.

2 News got a behind-the-scenes look at the trauma center and talked with the doctors behind the designation.

For patients, this means any injury from a broken pinky to full body burns to life-threatening gunshot wounds can be treated at the hospital.

Ascension was previously a level 2 center joined by other Tulsa area hospitals. The closest level 1 center was in OKC, meaning some larger trauma cases would go there rather than Tulsa.

This designation opened doors to more care for people in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and far northeastern Oklahoma.

The trauma team and leaders at Ascension told 2 News it took years for the designation to come through.

“You go through the rigorous standard requirements. You have the big survey, and then you have to wait for the official yes or no. We waited. We did everything we could, we put all the pieces in place, and then when we got the official, you guys did it,” said Krista Norrid, the program manager.

They were tasked to commit to 24/7 care with surgeons from numerous departments being on-call for any case that comes in. Those surgeons include orthopedics, cardiothoracic, pediatric, just to name a few.

The hospital also needed the resources, including surgical equipment, medical machinery and a steady blood supply.

While the hospital already had most of these in place when they were a level 2 center, they needed to make adjustments ahead of their final survey by the American College of Surgeons.

The designation boosts Tulsa’s place in the medical field.

“We can offer this level of care which is the top. Again, this is the same level of care that you would see in Chicago and Houston and Dallas, New York City, San Francisco for example,” said Dr. Charles Michael the trauma director at Ascension St. John.

The level 1 designation also opens doors for more research and education opportunities. The hospital partners with OU-Tulsa to get students hands-on training at a top trauma center.

2 News asked about the team's preparedness as they moved to the new level, especially as the more intense trauma cases could come in.

“The feelings are absolute terror. They are 100% adrenaline. It's like jumping out of a plane and sometimes not even knowing if you have your parachute on. But, you become laser focused and have one objective, and that is to save this life,” said John Grady, the director of the emergency department.

While Ascension St. John currently holds the only level 1 trauma designation Sant Francis said it’s not far behind. Their trauma department will be going through the final survey in late August and should get their results 10 to 12 weeks later.

This means Tulsa could go from zero to two trauma centers in 2025.

