Thousands deal with sudden power bill hike

GREEN COUNTRY — Thousands of Green Country families are shocked to see a massive hike in the monthly electricity bill—some bills even doubling.

It was even more surprising when much of December brought such mild temperatures—but ironically, East Central Electric Cooperative tells 2 News that is partially what caused it.

Michele Boswell says she is tired of the inconsistencies in his ECOC bill. For no rhyme or reason, she says she can’t grasp how to lower her bill. She even bought smart appliances.

“I try everything I can not to use as much, but it doesn’t matter what I do, it doesn’t seem to work,” said Boswell. “I am a single parent, it’s just me and my daughter, it’s only my income. Next to my mortgage, that is my highest bill, my electric bill.”

Then, right at Christmas, she and the other 37,000 ECOC members across nine counties were notified the bill would go up.

“They sent the email out and then conveniently the next day, their offices were closed,” she said.

Unable to get answers, many complained on social media. One person showed a bill go from $315 to $540.

2 News received at least half a dozen emails.

ECOC tells 2 News that they are aware of the hardship it has caused and admit this is the biggest cost increase since a cold snap in 2021.

Katherine Russell, Vice President of Member and Public Relations, says the cost per kilowatt hour rose almost four cents, raising the cost $76.03 from the prior month. She says because ECOC is a non-profit organization and member-based, it operates differently than other power companies.

“Our rates are based on the actual cost of power and that is impacted by mild weather, the cost of material or inflation,” she said. “With mild weather, that means sales are down and when sales are down, we still have to meet expenses.”

Russell says when sales are up, members get a credit or no bill. She adds that the higher November bill was a one-time occurrence and bills should go back to “normal.”

She says they suspended disconnections and offered payment plans to those struggling.

In the meantime, that doesn’t explain Michele Boswell’s unexplainable fluctuation in bills.

East Central encourages members with ongoing problems to request an on-site visit or an energy assessment.

Several years ago, ECOC members voted not to be regulated by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. They are governed by their own elected board.

If you are an ECOC member and continue to have billing problems outside of this months rate hike, please continue to contact 2 News Oklahoma.

