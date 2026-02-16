Islamic Society of Tulsa hosts community open house after mosque proposal denied

TULSA, Okla. — The Islamic Society of Tulsa welcomed families, neighbors, and community members to its mosque Sunday for a public open house aimed at building understanding and connection.

The event follows the denial of a proposed mosque in Broken Arrow. Broken Arrow City Council members rejected rezoning and permit applications for the project, citing concerns about insufficient infrastructure along Olive Avenue to handle the potential increase in weekly traffic.

Despite that decision, leaders at the Tulsa mosque said Sunday’s event was not about revisiting the proposal, but about inviting people to learn more about their faith.

Throughout the afternoon, guests toured the mosque, viewed art displays, and participated in discussions on Islamic traditions and culture. Visitors were also invited to attend a religious service and ask questions about what occurs inside the prayer space.

Lamiaa Ali, a board member, said the mosque has long been part of the Tulsa community.

“We are part of the fabric of this community; we have been here forever,” Ali said.

She added that events such as the open house are meant to demonstrate unity.

“We are all forming the Tulsa community together, and we need to stand together against any hatred out there,” Ali said.

Organizers said they spent weeks preparing for the event, hoping to create a welcoming environment where people could see firsthand what happens inside the mosque.

Kamran Muhammad, who attended the open house, said he was encouraged by the turnout.

“It’s great to see people who care enough to learn more and to educate themselves and open their minds and hearts,” Muhammad said.

Staff did not allow video during the religious service but permitted photos, which showed a packed prayer space filled with visitors.

Leaders said anyone with questions or interested in learning more is welcome to stop by the mosque near 51st Street and Yale Avenue.

