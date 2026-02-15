Suspect in custody; Sapulpa police to reopen New Sapulpa Road following shutdown during standoff

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SAPULPA, OK — Sapulpa police said a suspect is in custody following a standoff the morning of Feb. 15.

Police asked the public to avoid New Sapulpa Road (State Highway 66) near Hilton Road as officers dealt with a man barricaded in a home near there. As of 10:55 a.m., police said the suspect was in custody, and the road would reopen soon.

Police first posted on social media at about 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 15, stating the situation was occurring in the "9800 block of State Highway 66."

2 News spoke to police on scene and learned the suspect was arrested with the help of a K9 officer. Police said the suspect was bitten and would be taken to the hospital to be evaluated. No officers or innocent bystanders were hurt in the incident.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

