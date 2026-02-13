Broken Arrow amphitheater creates jobs, boosts economy with park upgrades

BROKEN ARROW, Ok — A major entertainment destination is taking shape in Broken Arrow, and it's bringing more than just concerts to the community. The new 12,500-seat amphitheater is creating jobs and boosting the local economy, but the city isn't stopping there – they're also championing families with major improvements to the nearby park.

On a beautiful Friday morning, families like the Gonzalez family were out fishing, and they say the new park upgrades, which complement the upcoming amphitheater, are exactly what Broken Arrow needed.

From new lighting and landscaping to expanded parking, the city is advocating for better family spaces. One of the many additions to the park is a sturdy pedestrian bridge.

"I love, for one, the trout fishing; they stock every year for winter, and I like the pedestrian bridge, and it makes it easier to walk around. I know they've increased parking and they've made the road wider for easier access and a ramp to get onto the highway, and so they've made it a lot better than it was before," Sara Gonzalez said.

But this isn't just about a fishing spot. The city says this amphitheater demonstrates accountability to the community, projecting $4.36 billion in economic impact over 20 years and creating 633 jobs.

"Once this amphitheater comes in, it's going to bring a lot of tourism, a lot of dollars and a lot of revenue that helps the city and you know we appreciate having places to come fish like here, they stock it with trout like once or twice a year so we come for that and so we just really appreciate all of the things that Broken Arrow puts on," Cory Roberts said.

Championing families is clearly working. From stocked trout fishing twice a year to a fabulous nearby concert venue, anglers and families say they see the city's commitment.

"Broken Arrow alone is just a beautiful place to live in you know? But the amphitheater has made it ten times better," Angel Gonzalez said.

The city says it's targeting an opening this fall, with the infrastructure project nearly complete. Only sidewalk installation and final punch-list items remain.

"I think it brings more people from out of town and it brings more people to Broken Arrow and lets them see that it's not just the little shopping areas, there's also family things," Sara Gonzalez said.

The amphitheater is expected to open this fall, and city leaders say they'll announce the first shows in the coming months.

