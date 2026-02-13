Jenks High School seniors help veterans move into new transitional housing

JENKS, Okla. — While most high school seniors are focused on dances, games, and graduation, a group of students at Jenks High School is giving something far more lasting — a home and a new beginning for those who've given everything for us.

These Jenks seniors are moving something bigger than boxes. They're moving hope.

"We put on events like homecoming, Dub Week. But mostly, we try to be good leaders and a good example for others," Cooper Peters said.

Each year, the student council picks one nonprofit to support. This year, it's Heroes Hope, a veteran-run group helping fellow veterans start over with safe transitional housing.

Co-founder Sean Lord said he recognized the need to house veterans a few years ago.

"We can take the funds you've raised and open a space that's safe housing while they wait to transition to the next step," Lord said.

The organization is opening its second home on FEB. 15, welcoming eight veterans. So far, the Trojan Student Council has raised more than $4,000, and they're not done yet.

These seniors work right up to the last minute to ensure the veterans feel at home.

"It's all hands on deck," Savannah Wright, a student, said.

"These kids built all the furniture, moved everything in and out. I've just been walking around facilitating," Lord said.

From cleaning to decorating, every drill turn and dust wipe is a thank-you to those who served.

"We know veterans are such an important part of our community and deserve recognition," Addyson Pritchett said.

"I really love it because I mean, the veterans, they fight for our country, they do incredible things for us, and just being able to give back to them and help them out too is just amazing," Peters said.

For these seniors, it's all hands on deck, proof that the next generation's heart for service is already moving our community forward.

"Fifty-five students taking an empty house and turning it into a place of hope and peace — there are almost no words for it," Lord said.

To learn more about Heroes Hope, click here.

Heroes Hope is still seeking essential home items. To look at their wishlist, click here.

