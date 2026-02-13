Mom files federal disability lawsuit against Tulsa Public Schools

TULSA, Okla. — A mom is suing Tulsa Public Schools in federal court, accusing the district of violating federal disability laws.

“We really hope and expect that TPS will seek to truly do better by special needs students as a result of this lawsuit,” said Karin Portlock.

Attorneys Karin Portlock, partner at Gibson Dunn, and Damario Solomon-Simmons, founder of Solomon Simmons Law, are representing the mom who has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Tulsa Public Schools

2 News told you in February 2024, when police reports say a 7-year-old autistic student was dragged and slammed on a bench by a teaching assistant at Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy. It was all caught on video.

“Our team was just as disappointed in seeing the assault as seeing all the other TPS employees that were standing around and witnessing what happened and not intervening,” said Damario Solomon-Simmons.

KJRH

28-year-old Nicholas Stowell was arrested and charged with the crime. He pled guilty to child abuse later in 2024.

He got a 6-year deferred sentence.

The little boy’s mom and her lawyers claim the attack highlights a systemic issue at Tulsa Public Schools and say they want to see a change in how the district handles special needs students.

“This is a problem, and they have not solved it, and there are ongoing issues related to how they're serving or failing to serve this very vulnerable community of students,” said Portlock.

The lawsuit alleges the district failed to promptly inform the 7-year-old’s guardian after the attack; failed to properly train staff; and says there’s a pattern of neglect and inadequate safeguards.

In a statement, Tulsa Public Schools says:

“Tulsa Public Schools is aware of the recent civil complaint filed in federal district court. We categorically disagree with the plaintiff's portrayal of the district, especially the inflammatory allegations made about the care and protection afforded our most vulnerable students. Safety is our top priority, and we look forward to responding to these allegations and misrepresentations. There is nothing we take more seriously than the wellbeing and security of our school communities. Tulsa Public Schools is committed to ensuring the rights of all students. We continue to encourage anyone with concerns to report them right away. Our safety hotline 918-480-SAFE is staffed 24-hours-a-day and calls can be made anonymously and confidentially.”

You can read the full lawsuit here.

