TPS employee arrested after abuse accusations on special education student

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public Schools teaching assistant was arrested and is being accused of child abuse against a 7-year-old special education student.
Records obtained by 2 News show 28-year-old teaching assistant Nicholas Stowell was arrested Friday for alleged child abuse and resisting arrest.
According to the documents, Stowell allegedly grabbed the 7-year-old student and dragged him, throwing him on the ground before throwing him on a bench.
The police report says there is video footage of the incident, but it has not been released.
TPS released a statement on the incident.
"There is nothing we take more seriously than the safety and well-being of our students... As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no other comment at this time."
This is a developing story.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube