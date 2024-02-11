TPS employee arrested after abuse accusations on special education student

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public Schools teaching assistant was arrested and is being accused of child abuse against a 7-year-old special education student.

Records obtained by 2 News show 28-year-old teaching assistant Nicholas Stowell was arrested Friday for alleged child abuse and resisting arrest.

According to the documents, Stowell allegedly grabbed the 7-year-old student and dragged him, throwing him on the ground before throwing him on a bench.

The police report says there is video footage of the incident, but it has not been released.

TPS released a statement on the incident.

"There is nothing we take more seriously than the safety and well-being of our students... As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no other comment at this time."

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

