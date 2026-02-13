Mary Beth Babcock chosen as Grand Marshal for 100th Tulsa Christmas Parade

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa business owner Mary Beth Babcock was selected as the Grand Marshal for the 100th Tulsa Christmas Parade, coming December 2026.

Babcock was announced during a surprise celebration on Feb. 12. In a Facebook post, Babcock explained that she had initially believed she was being interviewed to help promote a fundraiser for the Oklahoma Animal Alliance.

When she arrived at Buck Atom's, she was greeted with a marching band from her Alma Mater, Bartlesville High School, before being told she had been chosen for the high-profile role at the parade in December.

Babcock is the owner of several businesses along Route 66, including Meadow Gold Mack, Buck's Vintage, and Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios. She also commissioned the four "Muffler Man" statues located along the Mother Road between Peoria and Utica.

2 News attended the surprise on Feb. 12 and listened to Babcock discuss receiving the honor and how it made her feel supported as a business owner.

"When you're a small business owner, there's a lot of blood, sweat, and tears put into what you do," said Babcock. "And sometimes you feel like you almost want to give up, but you really don't. And then this happens."

Parade organizers told 2 News they selected Babcock specifically for her support of Route 66 and her work championing Tulsa artists and city pride.

