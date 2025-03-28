'Planting a seed': Tulsa nonprofit places homeless veterans in housing

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa organization is serving those who've served making sure every homeless veteran has housing opportunities.

The co-founder of Heroes Hope said when driving around Tulsa, he saw way too many homeless veteran signs, and being a service member himself, he wanted to help.

Just a quick data search shows the need.

Tulsa’s 2024 point-in-time count shows that 8% of Tulsa's unhoused community – were veterans. 41% of fall under the chronic homelessness category.

Housing Solutions

Many of the unhoused veterans 2 News spoke with said they fell into homelessness due to choices they made or some systemic challenges.

Some of those veterans said it's hard to know where to start.

That's why Sean Lord is breaking down barriers with his veteran-run team.

The nonprofit just placed two more veterans in their Heroes Hope House.

Jonny O found himself living in his car when he moved back to Tulsa and now moved into the home.

"The weight just lifted off my chest and I was able to actually do things to actually help myself. And that’s what I think the whole purpose is. Is to help veterans find a place so they can help others. It’s like planting a seed," said Jonny O.

He is not only living in the house, but he hopes to grow alongside the organization. When asked about his future, he said he wants to expand his musical talent.

While at the house, Jonny O even offered to play taps at veterans' services.

Another veteran who just moved into the house said his choices led him to homelessness, but God's hand helped him to find the nonprofit.

He's taking this generosity and wanting to pay it forward with this new start.

"I want to help people like I’ve been helped. That would be in my mind what I would want to do when I leave here, would be to help people," said Mack Cleveland.

KJRH

The organization also looks at everyone's situation and needs. Not every homeless veteran falls under a template. Lord said they will work with other organizations to get all needs met.

Since starting Heroes Hope they’ve helped over 40 veterans with housing and employment opportunities.

The organization is always looking for volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, click here.

If you know of a veteran needing an advocate or an organization that goes above and beyond, email braden.bates@kjrh.com with story ideas.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

