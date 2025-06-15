Hominy water declared safe to drink after confusion

HOMINY, Okla. — After a mandated boil water order was suspended for the city limits of Hominy on its twenty-second day, city leaders and the state environmental quality agency had to clear up some confusion.

"I had been taking showers the last couple of times. I wasn't supposed to be but I did," Dale Sharpnack said, rehashing his wariness of living under the boil order for so long.



However, the city now wants to assure residents that it has received the all-clear.

"The bottom line is we no longer have the boil order," City Manager Philip Farmer told 2 News on June 15.

Farmer said the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality informed the city on June 11 that the agency was about to declare the water clean for the first time since May, after the main supply line busted at Hominy Lake.

"Then they call back and they said, 'Well, we need one more step. We need you to go collect two samples from the water distribution, and test it for chlorine,'" Farmer said.

"Yeah, it did create a little bit of confusion. DEQ was extremely apologetic (and) we've been very apologetic," he added.

Farmer, who only began his time with City of Hominy on June 2, said the city is currently working with engineers on the dam repairs from the initial cause of the water woes to figure out how to prevent the issue from happening again.

