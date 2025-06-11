20 DAYS: Hominy residents still waiting for boil order to end

HOMINY, Okla. — Hominy has been under a boil order for 20 days now, and some residents have dealt with water issues even longer than that.

This latest order came after a storm damaged a city water line.

2 News Oklahoma listened to residents as they hope this situation will end soon.

"I just wish that we would get a resolution and then maybe not have it happen again just so soon," said Vicki King.

Hominy residents have been under a mandatory boil order from the Department of Environmental Quality for the past few weeks as their water continues to be evaluated.

"We boil 'em right there. That's boiled water,” said King, showing us her setup for boiling and bottling water. “And then we just put 'em in these for rinsing stuff off or whatever we need to do."

She told us the past few weeks have been hard without clean tap water.



When asked what the greatest challenge has been, she replied, "boiling water, to wash dishes and trying to remember to boil water, use bottle of water or boiled water before you brush your teeth.”

Showing us the rest of her kitchen, she said, "We just keep cases of water in our pantry, which is a mess."

She told us they're going through water bottles incredibly quickly, saying, "It's very expensive to go and buy bottled water at Sam's all the time."

But hope may be on the horizon.

The city on June 10 posted that they collected five samples that day, and had plans to collect five more on June 11.

Test results may take 48 hours.

Assuming the test results arrive in good time, they said a best-case scenario is lifting the order on June 12, but it could be lifted by June 13.

"Stuff happens, and we're a small town, and it's old equipment,” said King. “I don't necessarily blame anybody, but it's frustrating 'cause we all just wanna be able to turn on our faucet."

Almost all the residents we listened to shared King's line of thinking.

But one of them was far less optimistic and felt past city officials should've had more foresight with such an issue happening.

2 News went to City Hall on Wednesday, but were told that officials, such as the city manager, were too busy with meetings that day.

