Hominy residents on 12th day of mandatory boil order

HOMINY, Okla. — People in Hominy want the water issues in town fixed. They’re on the 12th day of a mandatory boil order from the DEQ.

The Christians have lived in Hominy for decades and have seen it all in town.

“It’s been a little bit hectic,” said Kenny Christian.

Kenny Christian says, despite the water problems over the last few weeks, they’re trying to keep everything in perspective.

“Just boiling the water is nothing compared to not having electric or not having water at all,” said Christian. “That’s even worse.”

Hominy has dealt with all of those issues over the last month or so. On April 30, the water line from the lake to the treatment plant was damaged.

As crews worked quickly to fix the issue, it left the city without water for three days.

2 News was there as they set up water buffalos and passed out water bottles.

When the city restored the flow, they put a precautionary boil order in place.

It was lifted days later, but Christy Taylor says it shouldn’t have been lifted.

“You either got dirty water or you got smelly fishy water,” said Christy Taylor.

The city put the order back in place on May 20, after storms knocked out power to the water treatment plant. Then on May 23, the DEQ put the current mandatory boil order in place because of water turbidity, the measure of the cloudiness or haziness of the water.

Taylor says it’s caused her some problems.

"Problems with baths,” said Taylor. “Problems with cooking. Problems with even going out to eat."

The water treatment facility must meet this list of 12 requirements before the mandatory order can be lifted.

In the meantime, the Christians say they’ve gotten some help.

“Osage Nation came in and brought some water to us,” said Christian. “They hand-delivered it, so we didn’t have to carry it.”

Summit Utilities Oklahoma delivered 168 cases of bottled water for the community this week.

For people in town, they’d like to see the water back to normal.

“We’re making it,” said Christian.

2 News contacted the city to get a timeline on progress for the DEQ list. Here's what we learned.

Thank you for your patience with both recent and planned tasks that will improve our water quality, increase operator safety, and restore our capacity. The boil order is expected to be lifted by Tuesday, June 10, dependent on DEQ’s schedule and decision. The city continues to comply with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality’s Corrective Actions and Requirements for Suspending the Boil Order memo posted here on May 29. All of the testing for additive levels have been positive as we await the results of the latest sample hand-delivered to Stillwater this morning. We are also continuing our compliance to the long list of operational, maintenance, and training requirements. We will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive any news.

