City of Hominy says water restored; boil order in effect

HOMINY, Okla. — Hominy is starting the week with good news.

After three days without running water, Hominy residents have water service again, the city said Sunday afternoon. However, a boil order is in effect until the water is deemed safe to consume.

2 News Oklahoma returned to Hominy to get an update from the city's emergency manager and listen to residents about finally having water again.

For the past few days, Hominy residents have been giving each other a helping hand, handing each other water bottles, donated by the community members and fellow Oklahomans.

“The citizens have been working together. Our cert team's been here distributing water,” Hominy Emergency Manager Felix Nance told 2 News on Sunday. “It's been a monumental effort.”



PAST REPORTING >>> Hominy residents getting anxious while going over 24 hours with no water

He said residents will still need those water bottles for the time being, as the city is under a boil order until further notice.

He explained to us that the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality needs to test the area’s water before giving the all-clear.

“It's not safe to drink or do dishes with,” said Nance.

KJRH

“You could do laundry with it. You could shower, but don't get it in your eyes or in your mouth. It's not for consumption yet.”

Nance told us he expects the DEQ to test the water sometime this week, most likely on Monday, May 5.

He said he and volunteers will continue handing out water bottles at 322 S. Eastern Ave. from 1 to 6pm on May 5 and also possibly May 7.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

