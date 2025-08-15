20 murals, 6 months: Tulsa muralist’s goal that’s rooted in restlessness

TULSA, Okla. — Since June, local artist Daniel Gulick has painted murals on the walls of 10 businesses. His goal is to hit 20 by the end of the year.

“I wanted some thought-provoking art around Tulsa so I did one, and then another,” he said. “I think it’s a fun goal to hit a large number of murals in a short amount of time."

Driving around Tulsa, Gulick’s style is easy to spot.

“I’m just known for these weird animals and subject matter, I’ve been doing it for a long time,” he explained.

The August heat has slowed him down a little—earlier in the year, he could accomplish one mural in a day. Right now, he is only working a few hours at a time.

Gulick just started his latest project at The Bead Merchant. It’s a bird—one of his favorites to paint.

“I hope to come back as a bird, so I can just fly when I want, so I don’t have to stick in one spot, just go,” he said.

The Bead Merchant’s owner, Susanne Barnard, wanted in on the color Gulick has added to the neighborhood.

“I love them, I think they are beautiful,” she said. “We are having our 35th anniversary in December, so I thought we needed a little jewelry for the building.”

It’s the positive reaction and various interpretations Gulick finds most rewarding.

“It is really fun to see the messages and people stopping me on the streets while I’m working, I love it,” he said.

Gulick has been a tattoo artist in Tulsa for many years. He has also created, and run, several large-scale shows at places like Cain’s Ballroom. Before he came up with the 20 murals idea, he had actually planned to slow down a little bit.

“I’ve never had a normal job, so not to do art would be like the death of me, I guess,” he said. “I think it’s just built into me to keep working, I don’t know how to stop.”

Like the birds that don’t have to stick in one spot and can just go.

If you are interested in a mural, contact Gulick on Instagram: @daniel_gulick

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

