2026 In Question: University of Tulsa releases rights to Mayfest

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa has released its rights to the annual downtown arts festival, Mayfest, leaving the City of Tulsa scrambling to find a new partner with less than four months until the traditional May event.

The university stepped in to support Mayfest three years ago by purchasing the 101 Archer building, helping to continue the festival's 50th anniversary celebration in 2023 and in subsequent years, 2024 and 2025.

"When the University of Tulsa purchased the 101 Archer building three years ago, we agreed to support the 2023 Tulsa Mayfest 50th Anniversary event, which otherwise would have been unable to continue," said Mona Chamberlin from the University of Tulsa. "The university is proud it was able to carry on the Mayfest tradition in 2024 and 2025 while seeking additional sponsors."

Last month, the university officially released rights to the festival, prompting the city to actively search for new partners to continue the beloved community tradition.

For local artists like Tara Wright, who specializes in floral artwork, Mayfest represents both financial opportunity and creative fulfillment. Wright has participated in the festival for three years and credits it with boosting her sales by 30%.

"It's nice to have something to work up to and make a body of work to show with people and to share with them," Wright said. "I definitely have seen growth, so I feel like over the last few years basically."

Wright said flowers "come very naturally to me and I love that they symbolize just new life."

The potential loss of Mayfest would impact Wright both personally and professionally.

"It's a bummer," Wright said. "I think it will be hard for many working artists in the community because it is a good income generator and it's like, more importantly, a way to like really connect with people."

"So on a personal level, I would be really sad if Mayfest didn't happen, and on a professional level it would be hard," Wright said.

Despite the uncertainty, Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols remains optimistic about Mayfest's future.

"I think people can expect that Mayfest will happen, and it'll be a great event," Nichols said.

Nichols noted this isn't the first time Mayfest has changed hands throughout its history.

TU stepped in last minute in 2023 to keep Mayfest going when the Arts and Humanities Council went under.

"It, as an event, has kind of evolved over the years, and this is just the next evolution," Nichols said. "So I think there's a chance that Mayfest this year may be one of the coolest ones ever."

The City of Tulsa issued a statement emphasizing its commitment to continuing the festival tradition:

Mayfest is a Tulsa tradition, built on local arts and culture, and we are proud to say Mayfest will continue. The City has been serving as a convener to identify a new sponsor during this transition phase, and while Mayfest has evolved over the years and sponsors have changed, Mayfest remains a mainstay of this community, and we look forward to sharing 2026 Mayfest plans with Tulsans. City of Tulsa

The city has been working with volunteers, former steering committee members, and potential partners to ensure the community tradition continues.

"We hope to make an announcement in the coming weeks as plans for the 2026 Mayfest begin to take shape," the city stated.

