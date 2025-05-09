Tulsa's 52nd Mayfest kicks off with free events for all

TULSA, Okla — The 52ndMayfest, now in its third year under the management of the University of Tulsa, officially begins May 9, and is anticipated to be one of Tulsa's largest festivals. The free, three-day event runs from May 9 to May 11 and continues to grow each year.

Mayfest will feature over 150 artists and craftspeople displaying their work throughout the festival grounds. The event will also include an extensive lineup of live performances, with local musicians taking the stage to provide entertainment and enhance the vibrant atmosphere.



“We're seeing an amazing trend forward, and we're excited to see how many people choose to spend their weekend with us,” said Corey Taylor, chair of creative strategy and partnerships for the festival.

In addition to the visual arts, the festival will offer a variety of food vendors, presenting a delectable selection of cuisine that captures the essence of Tulsa's culinary scene.

“Amazing food. Food trucks and vendors you are not going to want to miss so make sure to come out,” Taylor said.

From savory snacks to sweet treats, festival-goers will have the opportunity to sample a wide range of flavors while enjoying the festival's numerous activities.

Children will have a special place at Mayfest, with dedicated areas and activities designed for younger attendees, including art stations and interactive experiences that encourage creativity and engagement. The festival aims to create a family-friendly environment where everyone can participate and enjoy the festivities.

The festival will also incorporate a variety of interactive experiences, including art demonstrations, workshops, and community projects, encouraging attendees to get involved and explore their own artistic talents.

The festivities kick off today at 11 a.m. and will continue through Sunday. While parking can be a concern, free parking is available at OSU Tulsa, with shuttles running one hour before the event starts and after it concludes each day.

Admission to Tulsa Mayfest is free, making it accessible to everyone in the community. Organizers expect thousands of visitors to attend, further promoting a sense of unity and celebration among Tulsans.

For more information about the festival schedule, featured artists, and activities, attendees can visit the official Tulsa Mayfest.

