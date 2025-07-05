NEW LOOK, SAME FUN: FreedomFest 2025 welcomes thousands

TULSA, Okla. — FreedomFest 2025 is in the books, and it was one for the books.

Thousands of Green Country neighbors took in the festivities, some with just a blanket and their family, others with full-blown tailgates.

For Carolyn Cusson and her family, it was a day of fun.

“We were just driving around and playing ball, and getting QT for lunch,” before the fireworks, Cusson said.

The Cusson family showed up to the river around 3 p.m, hoping to get the best view of the show.

“We are parked right here, right across the river,” Tracy Cusson, Carolynn’s mother, said.

The Cussons set up directly across the launch pad, on the west side of the river. The new launchpad was a change from previous years.

The new show also had some new visitors after Jenks cancelled its usual show.

“We usually go to the one in Jenks, but we’re gonna try this one this year, we’re a little closer,” Wes Alphin said.

Tracy Cusson complimented the event.

“It’s family-oriented, and everybody can come out. Whether you’re single or have family, or have a group of friends, it’s for everybody,” Tracy Cusson said.

Among the new faces were some mainstays, like the Ramos family. The Ramoses visited their 34th consecutive FreedomFest.

“There’s some people that have been coming here for over 30 years, we only see ‘em once a year. They still pop by and say hi,” Josh Ramos said.

The family started attending when Josh was just a newborn. For him, it’s about freedom, fun, and family.

“I don’t get a chance to come down here every single year so being here, it’s surreal. It’s surreal to have it right there in front of us,” Ramos said.

