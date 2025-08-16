Tulsa Fire crews recover drowning victim from Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Rescue teams recovered the body of a male who drowned in the Arkansas River on Aug. 16.

Responders say he was with a friend when he went into the water around 11:15 a.m. above the flume near 26th Street.

He was recovered in the first pool below the flume about an hour later.

Officials have not released his age or identity at this time.

The friend was not injured.

