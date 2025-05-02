Hominy residents getting anxious while going over 24 hours with no water

HOMINY, Okla. — The city of Hominy is one step closer to restoring its water supply after a catastrophic incident left residents without water for over 24 hours.

A slab of concrete fell and crushed the main water line, prompting urgent repairs and immediate responses from city leaders and volunteers.

Local News City of Hominy facing water shortage after heavy rain breaks main line TJ Eckert

As of May 2, crews are actively tying in a new water line to help reinstate service.

Mayor Donnie Reed expressed optimism, stating, “Right now they are finishing their final tie-ins on that, so we're hoping by 5, 6, or 7 o'clock this evening we are getting water flowing to the plant.”

However, he cautions that the water may not be safe to drink for three to four days due to precautionary measures.

Emma Burch KJRH

While repairs are underway, residents have been making do without running water, causing significant disruptions to their daily lives.

Jacey Lookout, a local resident, described the situation as challenging.

“What are we going to do for the next few days? There’s no telling how long it’s going to take,” she said while waiting in line for a case of water.

Emma Burch KJRH

Volunteers and city leaders have stepped in to assist residents, distributing water cases to families in need.

"I'm very thankful that they have the water tanks to give out to the community. But it’s still scary to think about because you never know,” Lookout said.

Emma Burch kjrh

The distribution center for bottled water is located off Friends Road, where the city will continue to provide support until the water is fully restored.

In a statement on Facebook, the city wants residents to know how to enter to get the water without traffic jams, "To get to the water distribution center, please come north on Russell Rd to Friends Rd. To maintain an orderly flow of traffic, please do not enter Friends Rd. from Hwy 99."

The Osage Casino Hotel is also lending a hand by offering free showers at its Skiatook and Pawhuska locations. Residents have to show proof of residency and call to make a reservation.

Skiatook location: (918) 624-8001

Pawhuska location: (539) 212-6200

The free showers will go on until May 5.

As the community waits for relief, the hope remains that water will flow back into homes soon, providing some normalcy for the people of Hominy.

