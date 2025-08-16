Search continues for missing 71-year-old Patretia Mathews in Okmulgee County

OKMULGEE, Okla. — It has been over a week since 71-year-old Patretia Mathews, a resident of Bristow, was last seen.

Her family, along with the community, is increasingly worried as search efforts continue for the woman with dementia, who remains unaccounted for.

On the morning of Aug. 16, multiple agencies, volunteers, and family members mobilized to search rural Okmulgee County in hopes of finding her.

"We're just leaving no stone unturned, so to speak," said Jeff Moore, the Okmulgee County Emergency Manager.

As the search enters its eighth day, crews remain hopeful of locating her safely.

“I’ve got probably five to six different agencies out here, including Wagner County Emergency Management, Muscogee Nation Emergency Management, and several canine search and rescue teams, some coming from Oklahoma City,” Moore said. “The Mennonite Search and Rescue is also on the ground here. They are a great asset.”

Along with agencies, family, friends, and even strangers volunteering to search, as well as Okmulgee County Commissioners.

K-9 units, horseback teams, and drones are assisting in the search efforts, covering areas that are difficult for human searchers to access.

“They can cover areas that we may not be able to get into,” Moore added.

Matthew was last seen Friday, Aug. 8. Matthew’s car was found on Sunday Aug. 10, with no gasoline or Mathews, leading search teams to comb through over 700 square miles of rugged terrain.

“We’re going to search every inch we can,” Moore confirmed.

While authorities are following several leads in the case, none have resulted in any significant findings yet.

Patretia's son, Tony Trout, expressed deep gratitude for the community's support during this distressing time.

“I’m humbled... for every boot on the ground is another eye that can bring mom home,” Trout said.

Despite the challenges, both Moore and Trout remain determined. “We’re not giving up... we will track down every lead that comes in,” Moore said.

“I hope if we do find her, I hope it’s under better circumstances… but either way, I just need to get her home," Trout expressed.

However, the search was suspended around noon on Saturday due to extreme heat, with Moore informing that no new leads were located. He urges anyone with information on Patretia Mathews to contact the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office.

