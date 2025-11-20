3 months since park attacks, no updates from Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. — Three months after two women were raped at separate Tulsa parks, no suspects remain in custody and police have provided no updates on the investigations.

The first attack occurred at Turkey Mountain on Aug. 18.

The victim told police a man jumped onto the trail and attacked her around 10 p.m.

Three days later on Aug. 21, another woman reported being raped and attacked at Hunter Park.

"It's just a sad thing to see, and wanting to kind of be a woman in free public space you know, so, yeah, its just hard," said one community member.

On Sept. 16, Tulsa police arrested Brent Reamy in connection with the Hunter Park attack.

However, the Tulsa District Attorney dropped all charges against Reamy one month later, stating he had an alibi that proved he could not have been the attacker.

Since Reamy's release in October, police have made no public updates about people of interest, suspects or any developments related to either case.

2 News has asked for updates, comments or interviews a number of times over the last several months. Tulsa police tell us the investigation is ongoing, so they cannot provide any updates.

TPD's Special Victim's Unit Lt. Darin Ehrenrich told us previously the Turkey Mountain victim did receive a sexual assault examination. He said they planned to run that DNA evidence through the national database to help identify a suspect.

Through the FBI's crime data explorer, 2 News found 107 reported rapes have been reported in Tulsa over the past three months.

2 News continues working to get answers, and will update this story when we learn anything new.

