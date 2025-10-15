Tulsa DA drops charges against man accused of Hunter Park assault

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler's office dropped a Rape by Instrumentation charge against a man who was accused by Tulsa police of assaulting a woman at Hunter Park.

Kunzweiler said a factual alibi came for the defendant came to light.

Read his full statement:

“Our mission is to find truth and seek justice, wherever it may lead. When someone is arrested for a crime, they enjoy the presumption of innocence until a judge or jury determines they are guilty based on the evidence presented in court. A factual alibi for the defendant came to light, which made the probability of him being able to perpetrate this crime unlikely. This fact coupled with other information acquired through a deliberate investigative process further substantiated the defendant’s alibi. Therefore, the case against Mr. Reamy has been dismissed pending further investigation. We have been in regular contact with the Tulsa Police Department and the victim concerning these developments, and all three parties agreed to this determination. Our office will continue to collaborate with investigators and the victim to bring the perpetrator of this crime to justice.





Recreational parks and facilities in our community have dutifully responded to criminal incidents with enhanced security and surveillance measures, benefiting our community, and subsequently providing law enforcement, and my office with more tools to address crime. We encourage our community to remain good citizens by reporting suspicious activity to our law enforcement partners while they enjoy living, working, and playing in this great community of Tulsa County”.

2 News reached out to Tulsa police for comment and were referred to the District Attorney's office.

