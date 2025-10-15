Supt. Fields plans to file to dismiss Bible lawsuit, not distribute Bibles

OKLAHOMA CITY — New Oklahoma State Superintendent Lindel Fields is facing legal action left over from the previous administration.

Fields needs to file a status update in a lawsuit over Ryan Walters' Bible mandate by Oct. 28.

In a press release, Fields says he plans to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit and the department has no plans to distribute Bibles or Biblical curriculum.

"We plan to file a motion to dismiss, and have no plans to distribute Bibles or a Biblical character education curriculum in classrooms. If resources are left to be allocated, the timing is fortunate since the team and I are currently reviewing the budget," Fields said.

OSDE's Interim Director of Communications Tara Thompson is speaking with media about the lawsuit at noon on Oct. 15. We'll update you with what we learn there.

