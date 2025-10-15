Day 2: State, defense rest cases in Morland's murder trial

TULSA, Okla. — On day two of Chris Morland's trial, a former inmate, Dane King, delivered testimony claiming Morland had confessed to killing Cassidy Ritchie.

Morland is accused of killing his wife, 39-year-old Cassidy Ritchie, in January 2024, and leaving her body in the back of her car for days while her family thought she was missing.

The inmate testified that Morland said, "She wouldn't shut the [expletive] up, so I shut her the [expletive] up,” in November of 2024 while the two were on a smoke break.

King and Tulsa Police denied making any deal in exchange for his testimony.

However, the defense challenged his credibility, claiming the inmate was friends with Ritchie before her death.

Dr. Taylor Doane, the state’s medical examiner, testimony painted a disturbing picture of the violence Ritchie endured.

The examination revealed 55 separate injuries, including broken ribs, extensive bruising, bleeding on the brain, a collapsed left lung from a fractured rib, and internal bleeding from a broken spleen.

The graphic details proved difficult for Ritchie's family members, particularly her son Joey David, who was present in the courtroom.

"I didn't want to see my mother like that. I don't want to have that as my memory of her," David said. "And for me, I was just in there. I didn't look at any pictures. I just have my head down and listen to it. So, I just want to see any of it,” David said.

Other family members, including Ritchie's brother Kyle Ritchie, became visibly emotional as autopsy photos were displayed to the jury.

"She had to suffer through that. So, you know, as her brother, you know, family will suffer through this for her. Stand strong for her," Ritchie said.

The prosecution concluded its case after calling 11 witnesses to testify. Many witnesses remembered Cassidy as a vibrant person full of life, providing some comfort to her grieving family.

"It feels great, you know, I mean, everybody knows she was the best person that you could be. Everybody knew, or if you didn't know her that well, you still knew of her, and you still knew that she was a great person," David said.

During cross-examination, the defense argued that some of Ritchie's injuries could have resulted from a car crash, or even CPR, rather than an assault. They also questioned whether wounds characterized as defensive were more offensive in nature.

By late morning, both sides had rested their cases. The defense chose not to call any witnesses to testify on Morland's behalf.

Despite the emotional toll of the proceedings, Ritchie's family members expressed confidence in the jury's eventual decision.

"I feel very confident that the jury will go in our favor, hopefully. So, I'm feeling good about it," David said.

Kyle Ritchie echoed that sentiment, saying, "I think everything went exactly how you would want it to go…I think the turnout is going to be exactly what we all want."

Closing arguments will begin on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at 9 a.m.

