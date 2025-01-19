ONE YEAR LATER: Tulsa woman's family wants justice after her death

TULSA, Okla — 2 News has followed the story of Cassidy Ritchie since she went missing last year.

A week after she went missing, 39-year-old Ritchie was found dead in her car.

Family angry after missing Tulsa woman's body found

Her family said her death is a result of domestic violence.

Her husband, Chris Morland, is charged with her murder.

Cassidy’s eldest son, Joey David, helped organize a memorial for his late mother, a cross with her name, to honor her life a year after she died.

He said not a day goes by without thinking of his mom.

“We love you, we miss you," he said. "I wish I'd give you a hug, but you know, I'm always thinking about you no matter what.”

He said he also knows his mom's case brought to light the impact of domestic violence.

"If there's any other domestic violence victims out there, we want them to know that they can go out there and speak to anyone, people want to help them," he said. "They want to help them survive from whatever situation they're in.”

He said as he's had a year to reflect, justice for his mom is what's most important, and he wants to see Morland behind bars.

“We want him to just be put away for life," he said. "We don't him to be able to do any anybody else, woman, man, no matter what.”

Cassidy’s family held a celebration of life party at Chandler Park, where I spoke to her mother and eldest daughter.

They echo the same sentiment as Joey.

“They took her life, they stole her life, half her life, she should have lived another 40 years," said her mother Cheryl. "She had half her life cut short.”

She said she wants Morland to be punished and locked up without parole.

Her daughter Shelby said the same thing, hoping justice will be served.

“We just love and we miss you, mom, and we hope that you're here with us right now." she said. "She would love all of this right now.”

