ATTACK SKETCH: Tulsa police release sketch of man in Hunter Park attack

FROM TULSA POLICE
TULSA, Okla. — Six days after a man attacked and sexually assaulted a woman at a south Tulsa park, police released a sketch hoping to identify the man.

Police said the man attacked and sexually assaulted a woman on a trail at Hunter Park near 91st and Sheridan on August 21st. It happened around 6:30 in the evening.

Police worked with the victim and OSBI to create this sketch:

  • On August 18th a man raped a woman at Turkey Mountain in west Tulsa around 10 p.m.
    Woman reports rape at Turkey Mountain
  • On August 21st a man sexually assaulted a woman at Hunter Park in south Tulsa around 6:30 p.m.
Attempted rape at Hunter Park

  • On August 22nd Tulsa police posted to alert the public about the second attack on Facebook around 1:45 p.m.


  • On August 25th, 26th and the morning of the 27th 2 News Oklahoma reached out to police for updates on the investigation but police had no updates at that time
  • Tulsa police released a sketch of the man they think committed the Hunter Park attack on August 27th around 4:15 p.m.

Anyone with information should call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling. You can also contact SVU directly at SpecialVictimsUnit@cityoftulsa.org.

