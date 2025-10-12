2025 Tulsa Pride parade features increased security

TULSA, Okla. — As Tulsa Pride returned for 2025, organizers ramped up security. Cory Ross, with Oklahomans for Equality, the organization that held the event, said it was to ensure the celebration was joyful and safe.

People like Shanna Marlow told 2 News the celebration has always been a vibrant display of love and community.

"We love it, we do it every year, it's such a great atmosphere, it's family fun," said Marlow.

KJRH

Jade Manney also attended the celebration.

"I'm so excited, I'm just so happy to be here… Spread the love and have a good time and make sure everybody feels included and safe," said Manney.

Ross described Tulsa Pride as an annual event featuring a parade with floats and a resource fair.

"It's just a beautiful day of love, a day of hope," said Ross.

Ross told 2 News that they made sure the Tulsa Police had enough officers on hand, so people could relax and enjoy the parade.

"We wanted to make sure what we did was… Came off that people felt safe and comfortable," said Ross.

Ross added that private security received training to ensure everyone in attendance stays safe. Marlow said an extra touch of safety was needed more than ever.

"Unfortunately, we have to have it in this climate that we're in right now, not everybody is so accepting and loving of their neighbor," said Marlow.

Ross said the added security measures for 2025 made sure everyone could enjoy the numerous vendors and resources at the event. Manney said she was glad there were added safety measures.

" I think there are always ways to be safer, especially at events like this; the community really needs protection," said Manney.

