'It's excellent really': Tulsa launches neighborhood improvement program

TULSA, Okla. — People in Tulsa's Sequoyah neighborhood said they're excited about the city launching a new $15 million neighborhood improvement program. $1.5 million of which is set aside specially for Sequoyah.

This program could improve parks, sidewalks, and street lighting over the next few years.

Joshua Cacabit, a resident of Sequoyah, frequently visits the neighborhood park.

"I think that's good, trying to make a change in the city," said Cacabit.

Joseph Offeigbu, also a resident of Sequoyah, said he supported the new program.

"That'll be good for the children," said Offeigbu.

2 News asked Offeigbu and Cacabit what they wanted to see improved in their community.

"We could have some cameras, like some security cameras," said Offeigbu.

Cacabit said he wanted improvements to the quality of life.

"Probably a better park for families to come out more often," said Cacabit.

2 News took these suggestions to Paulina Baeza, Tulsa's principal planner, to see if they could be possible for the community.

"Sure, absolutely… Our goal is to have a list of projects informed by what the community wants," said Baeza.

The city will hold two public worship services on Oct. 16 and 23 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Sequoyah Hills Baptist Church. Allowing the community to share their ideas and priorities.

Baeza said if anyone can't make it to the workshops, they can click here. Then, find their neighborhood to leave a suggestion for the projects.

Baeza said the rest of the funds will be dispersed to 11 other neighborhoods such as:

  • Charles Page
  • Crosbie Heights
  • Crutchfield
  • Dawson
  • Kendall-Whittier
  • The Pearl District
  • the Phoenix District
  • Red Fork
  • Southwest Tulsa
  • Unity-Heritage
  • West Highlands

Offeigbu said this was an excellent push for community improvement.

"Just to see it be different from when I was coming up, all those improvements, it's excellent really," said Offeigbu.

