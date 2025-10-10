BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — "He's a happy, happy kid. All the time. No matter what."

Allison Kirby sums up her 16-year-old son, Westyn Rinehart, perfectly. The life of every party he attends. But this time, it's the party of his life.

Westyn just celebrated his sweet 16. His circumstances though are anything but sweet.

"When he was around 2, they found that he had a brain tumor," Westyn's aunt Alexandria Rinehart said.

WATCH: BA throws surprise party for terminally ill teen:

'Just wants to ride a horse': BA throws surprise party for terminally ill teen

After years of surgeries and rounds of radiation, another tumor appeared in his latest MRI. Doctors say he only has months to live.

"Let God take control of the situation," Rinehart said. "There's a reason for everything, you just have to find it."

Rinehart Family

"Westyn is still just the strongest," Kirby added. "If you ever ask him if he has questions about anything, he says I'm good, God has me."

On Oct. 10, the Broken Arrow community and first responders gave him a surprise party at the BA Round Up Club.

"He threw his hands up and hooped and hollered," Kirby said. "Just getting out of the car, we had trouble getting out because he was so excited."

BAPD, BA Fire, Creoks Equine Assisted Psychotherapy, and others were there to help celebrate.

"He just wants to ride a horse," BAPD Public Affairs Officer Michael Peale said. "This was second hand, but the words I got was he told them that he wants to ride a horse before he goes to meet Jesus."

And despite some nerves, with mom by his side, Westyn got that ride.

"It means a lot," Rinehart said. "I don't have much time left with him. And it feels good to see everyone surround him."

KJRH

On this day, Westyn was surrounded by gifts from each organization, along with all the pizza and cake a kid could ask for. He even rode shotgun in a BA police car.

"I love seeing it. I love the light he brings," Kirby said. "He's really that excited about literally everything."

A day Westyn and his family won't ever forget.

"Just realize what you have, and don't take it for granted," Kirby said. "Love every moment."

There's a GoFundMe set up for the family, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

