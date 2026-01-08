No answers from officials about escaped inmate from Okfuskee County

OKEMAH, Okla. — More than two weeks after an inmate escaped from the Okfuskee County Jail and went unaccounted for days, serious questions remain about how the escape happened and why it took so long to notice.

Joshua Butler, an inmate serving multiple life sentences at the Okfuskee County Jail, escaped on Dec 20, according to Okfuskee County Sheriff Logan Manshack. Authorities said Butler was missing for five days before being shot and killed by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.

Sheriff Manshack said Butler removed a wall-mounted sink inside the jailcto escape the facility. During the five days he was unaccounted for.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Mark Southhall said troopers encountered Butler five days later during a traffic stop. Butler reportedly ran from the vehicle, was armed with a gun, and was shot and killed by troopers.

KJRH

2 News Oklahoma has repeatedly requested an on-camera interview with Sheriff Manshack to address concerns about the escape and the delay in discovering Butler was missing. Those requests have gone unanswered.

On Jan 7, 2 News Oklahoma went directly to the Okfuskee County Sheriff’s Office seeking answers. Staff there said the sheriff was not available for an interview.

2 News Oklahoma then went to the Okemah Police Department. Staff there stated they were not involved in the incident and declined to comment.

An outside agency is now investigating Butler’s escape, the five days he was unaccounted for, and the shooting that followed.

Although officials have not yet addressed the public’s concerns, 2 News will continue to press for answers and will update the community as soon as more information becomes available.

