OMES releases initial details into Ryan Walters investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma state lawmakers got an update on how the investigation into allegations against Ryan Walters is going.

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services gave lawmakers an updated timeline of their investigation on July 29th.

The investigation stems into an alleged incident at the July 24th school board meeting. Two board members allege pornographic images showed on a TV screen during an executive session.

OMES got a written complaint from an OSDE board member and state leaders also asked OMES to look into the matter. They are working with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office to investigate the incident.

2 News Oklahoma got a copy of the update given to lawmakers:

Timeline





Following the incident, OMES received a written complaint from an OSDE board member requesting to “file a formal complaint and request that his computers, personal devices and cell



phones used by him at his office using government resources be preserved to ensure any pornography be preserved…” OMES then reached out to the Oklahoma County Sheriff and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation out of an abundance of caution and in recognition that OMES is not a law enforcement agency and has no authority to investigate such matters.







On Monday, July 28, the State Superintendent also contacted OMES and asked OMES to examine equipment at OSDE. OMES sought clarity on which device(s) it was being asked to examine, and OSDE responded that it wanted OMES to analyze one Samsung TV (Model:UN55TU8300FXZA, Serial Number: 0AQP3CZW902443X, Type: 55" Class Crystal UHD TU830 (2020)) located in the Superintendent’s office, where board meeting executive sessions take place. That email exchange is attached for review.







OMES, along with three sheriff deputies, conducted a visit to OSDE on the afternoon of July 28 and engaged a third-party vendor to perform a thorough analysis of the TV. The findings from the review included the following:







• The TV had cable access, streaming services, was connected to an empty DVD player, and was equipped with a dipole antenna.



• The TV was connected to the state's open WiFi network.



• A one-time passcode was required to access screen casting to the TV, limiting the number of people with casting ability to the device.



• The search history on the TV was empty.



• The TV previously belonged to a former OSDE employee and was relocated to the Superintendent’s office earlier this month. The employee’s account was still connected to YouTube TV but under a new IP address.



• The Superintendent mentioned that on board meeting days, many staff members, board members, and the public could access his office.







• Due to the hundreds of preloaded apps on the TV, the streaming services were not given a full review as the TV remained on-site.







It is important to note that OMES can only review technology at an agency's request unless directed by the Legislature, law enforcement, or the court system. Additionally, OMES cannot review other state or personal devices without permission from that agency and/or individuals.







Additionally, OMES has also been informed that the Superintendent’s office uses hot spots to connect devices during board meetings; however, this has not been independently verified. OMES is only able to monitor state networks.







Finally, each state agency maintains its own human resources policies and disciplinary procedures, which are not dictated or enforced by OMES.







Follow-up







We are currently awaiting further word from the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. At this time, we cannot determine definitively whether or not an incident took place. Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions or need further clarification.

Lawmakers also received a timeline of the day that breaks down information from the OSDE, Samsung and OHP.

Among the takeaways from that timeline:

The television in question in the Superintendent’s office is a Samsung TV



Samsung TV Plus is the platform for the channels

It does not have any external sources like an Apple TV or Firestick

OMES and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office were both at OSDE yesterday, and inspected all associated devices in question

Additionally, they have conducted multiple interviews, including one with Superintendent Walters

After meeting with OMES yesterday, it was their belief that there is not a way that someone could stream or airplay to the Superintendent’s Samsung TV

At no point during the day did the Superintendent log into any platform with any personal login for streaming services

None of the Superintendent’s devices (personal or otherwise) have ever been connected to the TV

Samsung customer service has advised that it is not possible to recover a log of the TV’s history nor is it possible to recover the television programming guide for the day of the board meeting

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department characterized their investigation as 'in its infancy.' They'll release findings when it is complete.

