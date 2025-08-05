Former TU football player, TPD homicide detective John Brown passes away

TULSA, Okla. — One of the most successful homicide units in the country is mourning one of its own this week.

Tulsa Police Department confirmed detective and sergeant John Brown died Aug. 3 in hospice care after a brief battle with cancer.

Det. Brown was known in his early career as a linebacker for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane football team.

According to TPD, he was then inspired by his brother to go into law enforcement to help bring justice to victims.

Starting in 1989, the Beggs native worked in several divisions within the department before helping the homicide unit achieve notoriety since 2012 as a sergeant.

The department now ranks near the best in the country in its murder solve rate, including a 100% clearance rate in 2024.



In addition to tributes from city officials and Tulsa Football, hundreds of comments online flooded in with support, personal stories, and fandom from seeing Det. Brown in action on the A&E crime series The First 48.

