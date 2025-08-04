Local business collecting donations to empower women in the workforce

TULSA, Okla. — Fox Cleaners kicked off their Empower Wear campaign, where they collect professional clothing to help women succeed in job interviews and eventually in their careers. They're accepting donations until Aug. 31 near 41st and South Harvard Avenue.

From the shoes to the dresses, all of the donations exemplify the Oklahoma standard. Alan Golden, the assistant manager, said he wants to help women succeed.

"Personally, it makes me feel good to especially help local Tulsans," said Golden.

KJRH

Golden said Oklahomans helping was what the event is all about.

"Oklahomans, we're kind of raised to take care of our own, and this is a program where we've shown that last year," said Golden.

All of the donations are going to Dress for Success, where, after getting clothes, women can get help with a resume and job interview preparation.

Maggie Fox, the owner of Fox Cleaners, said that last year they gathered 1,500 items of clothing.

"A really great fitting blazer can make all the difference in the world," said Fox.

Golden said they're shooting for even more donations than last year.

"If we got more donations this year than we did last year, that would be amazing… Everybody would love to see that happen," said Golden.

Fox said customers will get a bag to drop off any donations.

Non-customers can donate to the 24-hour kiosk located outside the business. After creating an account, the bin will open to drop off a donation with a note saying it's for the campaign.

Fox told 2 News their most significant needs are fall and winter clothing, plus-size clothing, and any accessories. Golden said the more help, the better.

"The more women are empowered, the farther they can go in their lives," said Golden.

