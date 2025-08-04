Collinsville Education Service Center damaged after flooding

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — A major renovation project is underway at Collinsville Public Schools after flooding at the Education Service Center.

The flooding caused a district-wide internet outage on July 31st that now has a temporary fix.

2 News visited the district on August 4th to learn about the timeline for a permanent internet fix.

“We just had standing water throughout this section of the building,” said Superintendent Jeremy Hogan.

The majority of Collinsville’s Education Service Center has bare floors, stripped ceilings and fans blasting to dry everything out.

“It’s the shock and awe that hits you first when you come in and when you see the damage and you start formulating in your mind what do we need to do to get up and running as quickly as possible,” said Superintendent Hogan.

Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Hogan says contractors were replacing a section of the roof but left it uncovered one night. When heavy rain poured the next morning, it damaged more than 2,000 square feet of a roughly 3,000 square foot building.

“We have significant damage throughout this part of the building…water damage so you know flooring, walls, desk, furniture,” said Superintendent Hogan.

The server room suffered the most damage knocking out internet and phone service for days.

They do have a temporary internet fix in place right now, but they’re hoping to have a permanent fix ready by the time school starts on August 14th.

“We’ve ordered all the new equipment that we need for the filtering system for the server and other equipment,” said Superintendent Hogan. “Our tech team is on that, and we anticipate at least by the first of next week and installed before the first day of school.”

In the meantime, employees are in a temporary home inside the boardroom with boxes of files stacked high.

Superintendent Hogan says all this repair work will likely cost between $300,000 and $400,000, with insurance picking up the bill.

He says for the first day of school parents shouldn’t expect anything different.

“I don’t think parents or students will see any disruptions at the start of school,” said Superintendent Hogan.

The district thinks the work on the Education Service Center will take 30-45 days to finish.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

