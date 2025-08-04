Tulsa organizations unite to support teens amid Job Corps shutdown

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Labor's recent announcement pausing operations at contractor-operated Job Corps centers nationwide has raised concerns for the future of vulnerable youth, particularly in Tulsa, where approximately 153 young people depend on the resources these centers provide for education, job training, and housing.

As community leaders react to the potential closure, local organizations are mobilizing to ensure that homeless teens do not lose vital resources and support.

Jessica Richards from Youth Services of Tulsa highlighted the urgent response from various stakeholders in the community.

“Due to the potential closure of Job Corps, it has created an immediate response from our community to get these young people into a safe housing situation,” Richards said.

Within days of the announcement, Tulsa organizations came together to strategize. They are coordinating emergency housing options for displaced youth, utilizing shelters downtown and collaborating with other community partners to create a comprehensive safety net.

"Our community partners came together within like days to discuss who can take young people... emergency shelters or other community partners," Richards said.

This coordinated effort illustrates the community's commitment to addressing the rapid onset of potential homelessness among local teens.

One initiative gaining traction is T-Town Tacos, which operates within the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. This program has stepped in to employ one teen within Job Corps, offering a critical lifeline amid uncertainty.

Local News 'T-Town Tacos' serves up second chances, tasty tacos at Taste of Brookside Stef Manchen

"T-Town Tacos was able to step in and provide that young person with a job… so they could go back to that housing unit and say, ‘I’m employed,’” Caroline Olsen, director of communication of Youth Services, explained.

While the closure of Job Corps remains paused due to a judge’s ruling in New York, local organizations are preparing for a potential influx of displaced teens. Mark Smith from Housing Solutions voiced concern, stating, "A lot of those organizations… are already seeing a high need they're not able to meet."

Local News Homeless teen starting over after finding shelter in Day Center housing program Stef Manchen

Current data shows that Youth Services’ shelter is at 70% capacity, with 14 of 20 beds available, while their traditional housing programs have surpassed the limit, operating at 106%.

"That gap is getting larger… and with cuts like potentially Job Corps, it creates long-term impact," Richards noted.

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing uncertainty, Tulsa's community has demonstrated resilience and resourcefulness.

"Our community has done a great job finding short-term, immediate housing… while working toward long-term options," Richards said.

In response to the situation, Senator James Lankford's office acknowledged the Department of Labor's decision and its repercussions for Oklahoma youth. A spokesperson stated,

Our office has been in touch with the Department and is looking into the immediate and long-term impacts of the decision, including working with local partners on how to ensure no Oklahoma youth goes without a safe place to live. Sentator Lankford's Office

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

