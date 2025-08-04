Lending a Hand | How Tulsan uses 3D printing to help Kenyan family

TULSA, Okla. — It’s fair to say Brandon Andres Green, of Tulsa, meeting Robert, of Kenya, through Facebook sounds like it could be a scam. He thought so, too.

“He was looking for clean water, food, any assistance he could get,” said Green. “I was like, hey, man, find someone else to screw over.”

But something about the way Robert responded after that changed his mind.

“His response was so humble and contrite that it broke my heart,” said Green.

Green said he came up with his own vetting system to gain trust in Robert.

“He’s already without food and water, and I am making him go through all of these steps, but he did it all with such great attitude,” he said.

That was a year ago. Brandon, his wife, and kids now all view Robert and his family as their own. An informal adoption, he calls it.

He says he fully supports them. Now, he’s taking it further.

“He has been without a hand his whole life, since age 2,” said Green.

He says Robert lost the hand in a hut fire.

With the help of the Tulsa City-County Library’s 3-D printing program, Green was able to recreate a prosthetic hand for free.

“We live in a land of abundance, we have so much,” he said, of living in the United States compared to Kenya.

He says it has been a life-changing experience. He’s now raising money to have the hand shipped.

