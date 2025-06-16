Three people shot outside North Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said three people were shot while they gathered in the street outside a North Tulsa home.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on June 15. According to police, they found two adult men with gunshot wounds after receiving multiple 911 calls about a shooting in the 4700 block of North Denver Avenue.

Police said both men were transported to a nearby hospital. While investigating, police learned of a third person who was taken to a hospital after being shot at the same scene. Police said the third shooting victim is in critical condition at the hospital.

Police said a home near the scene was also hit by gunfire, but was not the target of the shooting.

Police said they conducted an extensive search for a suspect vehicle. They said no suspect information will be released at this time.

