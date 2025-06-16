'It's dangerous': roads closed in Okmulgee County from flooding

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Parts of Okmulgee County flooded on June 15 from several days of heavy rain, according to Okmulgee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Moore.

County officials said there is flooding where Bixby Road meets Hectorville Road, and where Highway 266 meets Arbeka Road. Both are closed until the morning of June 16.

Larry Thomas, an Okmulgee native, was no stranger to seeing flooding in Okmulgee.

"It's dangerous in this high water, people don't realize how much water it takes to wash a car off," said Thomas.

Moore said first responders conducted two water rescues due to flooding on June 15. He warned drivers to stay safe.

"Turn around, don't drown, as they say. I know people say that all the time, but now it's not, it's literally your life. Turn around, it's not worth it," said Moore.

Moore said several drivers were forced to abandon vehicles that were stalled by floodwater.

"It's too dangerous, it's not worth your life or anyone that may be with you; there are some fines that come along with that," said Moore.

Moore told 2 News anyone driving around barricades could be fined up to $1,000. On top of receiving possible jail time if the person is driving with a child. Thomas said people should understand the dangers of floodwater.

"Hope and pray for the people's safety and hope they know not to drive off into the swift running water," said Thomas.

