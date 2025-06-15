‘Would mean the world’: Tahlequah day center needing donations

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Staff at the Tahlequah Day Center said they're at risk of not being able to provide meals to the homeless population. The Case manager, Ed Blanchard, said there has been a rise in visits in recent years, and they have been struggling to deal with inflation and the rising cost of food.

Staff served sandwiches and crackers to individuals in need of meals at the Tahlequah Day Center. Terry Wilson, now a chef at the day center, stayed there in the past. He said they need donations now more than ever.

"Everything we make is because of the kindness of other people," said Wilson.

Wilson said he knew what it's like to be in need.

"It's scary because nothing is guaranteed, your safety, your next meal," said Wilson.

Blanchard said they rely on donations to support an area as one of the few shelters. He told 2 News that more donations could be huge for the community.

"Having that security to continue our mission here, to serve hope daily, would mean the world," said Blanchard.

Blanchard said they're looking for items such as canned food, bread, and non-perishables. Anyone can drop off donations at the day center near South Muskogee Avenue and Chickasaw Street, Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 1 pm. Wilson just wanted to keep helping those in need.

"That might be what gets them through the day, that sack lunch, that they pick up… Being somebody who's been there, I know that it made my day," said Wilson.

