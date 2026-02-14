'A great asset': Tulsa Responds providing free tax filing help through VITA program

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Responds is continuing its annual free tax-filing program for households earning under $69,000 a year.

There are four locations available with IRS-certified tax preparers.

For those seeking Spanish appointments, the Martin Regional Library is the only location that offers this service.

Ana Torres is the program manager for Tulsa Responds' free tax help program for households with a gross income of under $69,000 per year.

“When a client comes file with us, they get access to additional support, including access to federal benefits, including financial empowerment counseling and the access to hot spots for those who have kids or children in school and need Internet access at home," she said. "We can give those out for free.”

She said spots are filling up quickly, so she’s urging people to book their appointments as soon as they can.

Torres also said there are some new perks this year.

“Families with children aged 10 and under can get up to from anywhere from $250 to $1,000 deposited in an interest-earning account that will turn into anywhere from 600 to $6,000 by the time the kid can access it when they turn 18," she said. "This is totally free, and we could do it while the client prepares gets their taxes done with us, and it's free money.”

For anyone looking to book an appointment, Torres said you can book online here or text (918) 338-6533.

Tonya Elliott said she has lived in Tulsa her whole life, and Tulsa Responds has made it easier for her to file her taxes.

“I think it’s just a great place to come and be able to get your taxes done for free, especially if you owe," she said. “It’s just been a great asset to the community, and I hope it doesn’t go away.”

She said her experience was quick and easy, and she recommends anyone who can to take advantage of it.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

