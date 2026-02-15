Pathways Adult Learning Center preparing to move to new location

TULSA, Okla — The Pathways adult learning center is part of the Kirk of the Hills church in Tulsa.

After 17 years, it's outgrown its current building.

Now, it's getting an upgrade and moving to a new facility.

They broke ground on February 11.

Students like Sophia Fry are excited.

“I love Pathways, and I love all the staff and all the teachers," she said.

Kylie Grisso is a Pathways student too.

She said she's happy she won't have to use her walker as much around the new facility.

FLORES: “What are you most excited about?”

GRISSO: “Not having to roll up this ramp.” (laughs)

Monique Scraper is the executive director of Pathways.

She said she’s excited to be able to give students a better experience.

“It's a really big space, and we've been raising money to begin renovations and we're finally there," she said.

“It's going to allow us to be able to serve double the number of students and families that we are currently and so not only serving more folks, but serving them better with spaces that have been uniquely designed, intentionally designed to meet our students' needs and more conducive for learning and connection.”

Scraper said there is still some money left to raise for the whole project and is asking anyone who can, to donate to the cause.

“Sometimes folks like our students are more marginalized in society, and this program gives them a place that feels like home to them," she said. "They feel like they belong, it’s theirs."

Scraper said construction should take around eight months, so she's looking forward to welcoming students into the new building in the fall.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

