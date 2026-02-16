Saint Francis Health System takes over Bristow hospital facility

BRISTOW, Okla. — Saint Francis Health System assumed operations of the Bristow hospital facility on Feb. 15. The plan was announced in November 2025.

The facility is located at 700 W. 7th Ave in Bristow. It was formerly known as Carrus Lakeside Hospital.

Previous Coverage >>> 'It's a great thing': Saint Francis taking over Bristow hospital

In a news release, Saint Francis said the facility will operate as a 24/7 urgent care while licensing processes are completed. At that time, the facility will transition back to a full emergency room.

The licensing process is expected to take a couple weeks.

Anyone needed to have their records transferred to the Saint Francis Network is asked to click here.

