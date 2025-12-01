'It's a great thing': Saint Francis taking over Bristow hospital

BRISTOW, Okla. — Tulsa's Saint Francis Hospital is taking over Carris Lakeside Hospital in Bristow. Saint Francis CEO Cliff Robertson said they reached a five-year deal with the city on Nov 25.

Carris Lakeside Hospital, located near 7th Street and North Pecan Street, will be under new management starting in February of 2026.

Tony Morquecho, a Bristow resident, said this was huge.

"I think it'll be a lot better, I mean, it couldn't hurt," said Morquecho.

Robertson said he was happy to bring Saint Francis Health Care to Bristow.

"It's a great thing, and it's something we're every proud to be able to do," said Robertson.

Robertson told 2 News that this move could create more jobs and expand services to the community.

Hagen Winters is also a Birstow resident.

"Satint francis is a wonderful hospital, and they've helped millions, and if they can reach out to the community, that would be a blessing," said Winters.

Robertson said the previous company was leaving, and he didn't want anyone in Creek County to be left without health care. Winters said close care was everything to him.

"Instead of having to drive 45 minutes all the way to Tulsa," said Winters.

