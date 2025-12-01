City of Tulsa prepared for winter weather Monday, just in case

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa released an update Nov. 30, saying it had preparations in place to handle any winter weather that could hit the city overnight into Dec. 1.

In the news release and on social media, city officials acknowledged that the threat of snowfall or other winter precipitation would likely remain light. However, the city said crews would report at midnight the night of Nov. 30, to treat elevated surfaces, including bridges, hills, and overpasses, with a brine solution to help prevent freezing.

The city asked drivers to remain prepared and alert, as changing conditions could lead to issues on roads and highways.

The release included information about warming stations for anyone in need. There are currently four warming stations operating in Tulsa:



John 3:16 Mission – 506 North Cheyenne Avenue, open 24/7

– 506 North Cheyenne Avenue, open 24/7 Tulsa Day Center – 415 West Archer Street, open 24/7 (pets allowed with limited capacity)

– 415 West Archer Street, open 24/7 (pets allowed with limited capacity) Salvation Army, Downtown Tulsa – 102 North Denver Avenue, open 24/7

– 102 North Denver Avenue, open 24/7 Be Heard Winter Weather Shelter, East Tulsa – 7216 East Admiral Place, open 24/7 (pets allowed, adults only)

The city listed its available resources in the news release. They include:



66 trucks mounted with salt spreaders

Of the 66 trucks with spreaders, 53 have mounted snowplows

4 trucks mounted with liquid applicator (LAS) brine systems and 3 mounted plows

7 4x4 pickup trucks equipped with snowplows

2 motor graders for use as plows

Approximately 9,000 tons of salt (with more being delivered)

2 brine mixing systems with 76,600 gallons of salt brine

2 tanks with 3,000 gallons of 32 percent calcium chloride

210 employees (including drivers and support staff)

The city said its primary focus during winter weather is treating elevated surfaces. Following that, attention turns to residential streets or other areas near hospitals, schools, or steep hills.

The city provides information on snow and ice routes, including maps, here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

