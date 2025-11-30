Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple agencies, drone team find man and dog lost in Atoka County

Multiple agencies, drone team find man and dog lost in Atoka County
Wagoner County Emergency Management
Multiple agencies, drone team find man and dog lost in Atoka County
Posted

ATOKA, Okla. — A man and his dog were found in the early morning hours on Nov 30 after being lost for more than 12 hours, according to officials.

The Atoka County Sheriff's Office reported on social media that the 70-year-old man was reported missing after taking a walk with his dog, a schnauzer, around 4:30 PM on Friday, Nov. 29.

Multiple agencies, drone team find man and dog lost in Atoka County

As the night went on, multiple organizations joined the search. By morning, Atoka County officials updated the post to say crews were being rotated so people who'd spent hours overnight searching could get some rest.

Wagoner County Emergency Management reported its deputies joined the search in the early morning hours of Nov. 30, along with members of dozens of other agencies, large and small.

Multiple agencies, drone team find man and dog lost in Atoka County

According to Atoka County officials, a drone team located the missing man and was able to guide a rescue team around 8:45 AM on Nov. 30. He was found bundled in a jacket with his dog.

In a post on social media, WCEM Director Tyler Puckett said “Thanks to the fast action, skill, and coordination of everyone involved, this mission had the best possible outcome. Outstanding work by the entire team.”

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US