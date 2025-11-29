SKIATOOK, Okla. — Owasso police said three suspects are in custody after they led officers from multiple cities on a chase that ended in Skiatook.

WATCH: Suspects lead police on chase from Owasso to Skiatook:

Suspects lead police on chase from Owasso to Skiatook

The situation started around 8:30 PM on Nov. 28, when Owasso police said an officer spotted the suspects, two men and a woman, stealing from a Walmart. According to police, an officer pulled up behind the suspect's vehicle, and that's when they took off.

The suspects drove north and then west, leaving Owasso, moving north of Sperry, and into Skiatook.

Owasso Police Department

Police said the suspects were initially driving along uninhabited roads, but turned into neighborhoods in Skiatook. Police said they crashed through fences as they tried to get away, including along the Skiatook Municipal Airport.

The suspects eventually left their vehicles near Country Road and Javine Hill Road. Police said they were caught with help from K9 officers.

Owasso Police Department

The suspects have been taken to a nearby hospital.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene gathering more information. We will bring you updates on air and online as we get them.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

