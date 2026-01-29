Saint Francis unveils $357M hospital expansion

TULSA, Okla. — Four years since breaking ground, Saint Francis Hospital South is ready to welcome patients into its state-of-the-art facility.

Saint Francis Health System unveiled its $357 expansion project, giving media an inside look at the updated space.

KJRH

"We're doubling in size, doubling our ICU as well as our PCU, and partnering with Tulsa Bone and Joint," said Mandy Meeks, Acute Care Director at Saint Francis South. "It's just an exciting time for us to be able to serve our community and see more patients.”

President Todd Schuster told 2 News the project began in the midst of a desperate need for bed space during the pandemic.

"Saint Francis Hospital South has really become a secondary transfer center for Saint Francis Health System," said Schuster. "We have the level one trauma center at Saint Francis Hospital, but South Hospital also brings in about 200 patients a month from outside of Tulsa County."

KJRH

The project increases the hospital's operating room capacity from 4 to 14. It will also add about 450 jobs to the community.

"We are currently working on our staffing," said Meeks. "We've been prepping for this for over a year with our staffing ratios and with the anticipation of the tower, so we will be ready to serve the community."

The Tulsa Regional Chamber expects the expansion will pump about $350 million into the regional economy.

