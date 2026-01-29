TFD: Several residents displaced after apartment fire at Darlington Oaks

TULSA, Okla. — Several residents are displaced after an apartment fire Jan. 29.

The fire happened at Darlington Oaks near 51st and Yale.

Tulsa Fire said around 4 p.m., they responded to an apartment fire, saw heavy flames, and began fighting the fire.

TFD said they believe the fire started in the attic and brought it under control within 20 minutes.

Firefighters said 16 apartments will be uninhabitable due to a shared attic and electrical system.

No one was injured, and the Red Cross is assisting with displaced residents.

