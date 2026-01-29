Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
27  WX Alerts 7  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

TFD: Several residents displaced after apartment fire at Darlington Oaks

Apartment Fire Darlington Oaks.jpg
KJRH
Apartment Fire Darlington Oaks.jpg
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — Several residents are displaced after an apartment fire Jan. 29.

The fire happened at Darlington Oaks near 51st and Yale.

Tulsa Fire said around 4 p.m., they responded to an apartment fire, saw heavy flames, and began fighting the fire.

TFD said they believe the fire started in the attic and brought it under control within 20 minutes.

Firefighters said 16 apartments will be uninhabitable due to a shared attic and electrical system.

No one was injured, and the Red Cross is assisting with displaced residents.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US